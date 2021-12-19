Elmira man arrests and charged with attempted murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man has been arrested after an attempted murder took place in the 900 block of Grand Central Ave. Sunday Morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. police responded to the scene of a reported assault that took place inside a residence on Grand Central Ave.

Individuals inside the residence initially reported that no incident had occurred, but after the continued talks with witnesses, officers entered the residence to discover that a person had been stabbed.

Erway Ambulance responded and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were provided with a description of the suspect and what had taken place inside the residence.

An investigation began to unfold as more information was gathered from witnesses which led to the positive identification of the suspect.

The suspect was spotted going into a residence on William St. where an attempted interview took place, leading to a foot pursuit of the suspect.

The result of the investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Robert L. Rouille of Elmira and has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

Rouille has an extensive criminal history and is currently on New York State Parole. He is being held in the Elmira City Lockup awaiting arraignment on Monday, Dec. 20.