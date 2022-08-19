A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with manslaughter and homicide for a March 2022 accident that left one man dead in Newfield.

Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Elmira was indicted on four charges on August 18 in connection with the crash, according to the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with 2nd-degree Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of a Person Injury Accident without Reporting.

The DA’s Office said, if convicted, Roberts could face five to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

The crash happened around 1:18 a.m. on March 19 on Route 13 in Newfield. 49-year-old Joseph Leon Arguello was found trapped inside his heavily-damaged car. He was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. where he was later pronounced dead.

Roberts was reportedly found on foot about 1.5 miles away, according to the original crash report.