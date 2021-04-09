Elmira man charged with murder in W. Sixth Street shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edward Baugh has been charged with murder in connection to the Feb. 7 shooting on W. Sixth Street that killed 39-year-old Bashawn Williams of Elmira.
Baugh was charged on March 2 but his whereabouts were unknown to police at the time, requiring assistance from the US Marshals. He was later tracked to a residence in Hampton, Virginia, and the Norfolk, VA Regional Fugitive Task Force obtained information to confirm Baugh’s presence
The Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hampton, VA Police Department, were able to take Baugh into custody without incident. Baugh will face an extradition hearing before eventually being returned to New York State.
On Sunday, February 7th, 2021, at approximately 1:13 A.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to the area of W. Sixth St. at Johnson St. for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival officers located two men outside of a home who had been shot. One male was unresponsive and the other was conscious and alert. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, but one person died as a result of his injuries. The second person suffered serious injuries.
The Elmira Police Department would like to thank the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Hampton Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
If anyone was present in the area, witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.