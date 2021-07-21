Elmira man charged with reckless endangerment after standoff on W First St.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have charged 44-year old James Bryan with reckless endangerment after a standoff on West First Street and Elm Street Tuesday evening.

Elmira police and SWAT responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of West First Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Bryan ran inside when he saw the police.

Police found firearms and dozens of marijuana plants in the house as well as three dogs and a goat that was living in the basement.

Witnesses said Bryan had shot someone near the house before police arrived. According to officers, two dogs were also trying to attack someone else.

A perimeter was established around the residence and Bryan surrendered a short time later.

Several of the people in the house had warrants out for their arrests and were taken into custody.

Bryan was taken to Elmira City Court pending arraignment, and police say further charges are likely.

The investigation is ongoing, so police are asking anyone with information to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the tipline at 607-271-HALT.