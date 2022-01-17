Elmira Man collects donations after the deadly Bronx fire that left 17 people perished

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira resident is stepping up to give back to his old neighborhood following last the deadly and devastating fire that consumed an apartment complex in the Bronx on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Over the next two weeks, good vibes exotics owner iman McKay is collecting sheets, blankets, pillows, coats, and other household goods to donate to displaced victims.

” I’m from the Bronx neighborhood over on Tiebout avenue. A lot of my friends were displaced. I’m doing this so we can help them help themselves.” said Iman McKay, Owner, Good Vibes Exotics

All the products that are collected as part of this relief drive will be taken to the Tiebout Community Center. If you would like to make a donation or drop off items, visit their Facebook page.