Elmira man convicted for possessing homemade explosive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rashad Graham, 26, was convicted by the Chemung County District Attorney for Criminal Possession of a Dangerous Weapon following a 2019 investigation.

Graham was charged with possessing an improvised explosive device after an investigation by the Elmira Police, New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit, and the FBI that started on June 8, 2019. The IED consisted of a cylindrical container filled with 1.5 pounds of explosive powder, a remote detonation fusing system, and more than 100 shrapnel screws.

The conviction said Graham intended to use it against another person or someone’s property.

He was convicted of First-Degree Criminal Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Graham faces a maximum of 25 years in State Prison upon his conviction.

Graham was arrested on June 8, 2019 for attempted robbery after someone on Johnson Street in Elmira said Graham pointed a gun at them and demanded money.