ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was convicted on Thursday, June 22, in relation to a set of crimes that occurred in September 2021.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old, Cody J. Cade, has been convicted of the crimes of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.

The charges are in relation to an incident in the City of Elmira on September 2, 2021, where Cade illegally possessed a firearm, and unlawfully entered an occupied dwelling.

According to the document, Elmira Police first observed Cade outside of the home he had unlawfully entered, and a foot chase followed.

The document says that Cade ran from police by cutting through backyards on Elmira’s Southside, with police finding his backpack along during the chase that contained an unloaded gun inside.

The Jury reached a verdict after five hours, finding Cade guilty on all charges. The document states that Cade had a prior violent felony conviction out of Tompkins County for criminal weapons charges, and as a second felony offender, Cade faces a potential maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to seven years.

Cade has a sentencing date set for September 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.