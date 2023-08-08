Photo of Demetrius Moore following his arrest in 1990.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been denied parole once again for the 1988 murder of 74-year-old Rose Swartwood.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Demetrius Moore, now 58, was recently denied parole and has been spending the last 32 years inside the Collins Correctional Facility near Buffalo after he was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree burglary.

Moore and his accomplice William Cuddy killed Swartwood on August 24, 1988, inside her apartment at Hathorn Court, now called Woodlawn Court Apartments, in Elmira.

Swartwood was beaten, sexually assaulted, and stabbed to death, Moore and Cuddy were arrested in July 1990, with Cuddy being convicted of 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree burglary as well.

Moore was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison, while Cuddy was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and died in prison in Nov. 2017.