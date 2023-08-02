ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – A fatal motorcycle accident is still under investigation after a man died in Addison.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with a fixed object on Tuesday, Aug.1, on Beeman Hollow Road in Addison.

According to deputies, the motorcycle left the road and collided with a utility pole.

Frank J. Stout, 56, of Elmira, was identified as the operator of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Team processed the scene and is continuing the investigation.