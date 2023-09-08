ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was sentenced on Friday and faces a maximum of eight years behind bars for criminally owning a weapon and criminal trespass back in 2021.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, 33-year-old Cody J. Cade was sentenced on Friday, September 8, 2023, for the crimes of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree.

Cade was convicted of the crimes back in June 2023 after illegally owning a gun and entering someone’s home without permission in September 2021.

Cade faces three to six years in state prison for the weapon possession and 300 days in Chemung County Jail for the criminal trespass.

Cade is a second felony offender however, due to that, he faces a maximum sentence of three and a half to seven years for the weapon charge and a maximum of one year for the trespass.