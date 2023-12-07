ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the suspects involved in the Murder of 34-year-old Jeremy Shazer back in January was found guilty on Thursday after several days in court.

According to an 18 News reporter inside the courtroom, Shamel Swan was found guilty Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, of 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Shazer.

The verdict stems from a Jan. 21 shooting incident at a former bar known as the Qountry Tavern at 208. W. Miller St. in Elmira. Shazer was found shot inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the bar where he later died at the hospital.

Police reports at the time said that Swan was found later in the day after crossing into Pennsylvania, specifically into Bradford County.

Swan has a sentencing date scheduled for February 5, 2024.