Elmira man indicted for assaulting, pointing knife at 65-year-old

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted for assaulting, pointing a knife at, and stealing from a 65-year-old man in July.

David Wilson, 47, was indicted for second-degree assault in relation to the July 23 incident. Court documents said that he caused injury to the older man and “intentionally placed or attempted to place [the man] in reasonable fear of physical injury… or death by displaying a knife”.

Wilson was also indicted on one count of second-degree menacing for displaying the knife and petit larceny for stealing property from the man.