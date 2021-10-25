Elmira man indicted for grand larceny after allegedly stealing truck in Southport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly a truck in Southport as part of a crime spree last spring.

Court documents said that Damion Mathews, 22, stole a Chevrolet Avalanche worth $5,591.72 in the Town of Southport on March 3, 2021.

He was indicted on one count of third-degree Grand Larceny (a Class-D felony) and one count of fourth-degree Grand Larceny (a Class-E felony).

Mathews was found and arrested on April 10 after allegedly committing “numerous crimes” in The Twon of Southport and Elmira Heights.

The original arrest report alleged that Mathews also stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle, made purchases with a credit card in the purse, and also stole a vehicle in Elmira Heights.

Mathews was processed on the charges and turned over to the Elmira Heights Village Police Department for processing for the vehicle stolen in their jurisdiction on March 19. He was ultimately turned over to the New York State Police in Bath, NY due to an outstanding warrant they had for his arrest.

He was then arrested again on October 13, 2021 on outstanding arrest warrants from June.