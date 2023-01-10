ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grandy Jury on multiple counts following an arrest in Nov. of 2022.

According to the indictment, Cody J. Cade was indicted on nine counts, five for drug possession, and four for illegal weapons possession.

The incident occurred on November 18, 2022, when police say they responded to shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. in Elmira.

Police say they located and quickly arrested Cade and found him to be in possession of large amounts of various drugs, and a handgun.

According to the indictment, Cade was indicted on five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third, fourth, and fifth degrees.

The indictment says that Cade was in possession of, or in possession of the ingredients for, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Cade was indicted on four counts of illegal weapons possession for having a Glock-19 handgun, a scratched-off serial number on the said handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.