ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been incited on numerous weapon charges following an incident in May where police say he ran from them and threw a weapon from his possession.

According to the indictment, Quayshaun R. Hubbard was indicted on three counts of weapon charges and one count of menacing.

The release states Hubbard was indicated on the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the alleged possession of a Ruger 9mm pistol with the intent to use it against a victim on or around May 22.

According to the document, Hubbard was also indicted on an additional count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for allegedly having the pistol outside of his home, as well as being indicted on the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for having the pistol.

Hubbard was indicted on the charge of menacing in the second degree, with the document alleging Hubbard made the victim fear for his life by showing the pistol.

The indictment stems from an arrest on May 22 where police say they performed a traffic stop on Hubbard before they say he took off running.

Police say Hubbard ran, tossed the gun during the chase, and was eventually arrested in the city.