Elmira man killed in Columbia County crash, passengers in severe condition

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – William Garris Sr., 62, of Elmira, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County, Pennsylvania, on Route 487, Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese tells the Press Enterprise.

According to the report, Garris died from “multiple blunt force trauma injuries” and two passengers inside an Oldsmobile were flown to the hospital. Two passengers inside the second vehicle, a Kia Sorrento, were also flown to an area hospital.

The Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera being driven by Garris struck a guardrail along the southbound lane before swerving across the highway and into the path of the northbound Kia shortly before noon on Monday.

A State Police accident report did not reveal how or why Garris lost control of his car. Toxicology tests were conducted but an autopsy will not be done, according to Reese.

Passengers in the Oldsmobile — William C. Garris, 29, of Berwick, and Paula M. Martin, 55, of Elmira, were flown to hospitals with injuries police described as severe.

Police described injuries to the two female occupants of the Kia as “serious but non-life threatening.”