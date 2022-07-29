ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal home invasion on Elmira’s eastside almost two years ago, according to the District Attorney.

Eugene Cade pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Murder on July 29, 2022, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. The plea deal came almost two years after Cade was first arrested for the home invasion that left 29-year-old Ramonn Driscoll dead.

Elmira Police responded to the 600 block of Taylor Street on September 14, 2020 for a report of a gunshot. EMS attempted life-saving measures on Driscoll, but he died on the scene.

Cade was arrested in June 2020 for another home invasion on Brand Avenue. He was later indicted in August of last year on three counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, and three counts of robbery in the second degree. He was then arrested again in October of 2020 on a Superior Court warrant and is currently being held in the Elmira Correctional Facility. He is serving a 15-year sentence.