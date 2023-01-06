ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison following a shooting death of a man on W. Sixth street on February 7, 2021, in Elmira.

According to Chemung County Court documents, Edward Baugh was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision for Manslaughter in the 1st Degree.

Baugh is being sentenced for the killing of 39-year-old Bashawn Williams back on February 7, 2021.

According to Elmira Police, they responded to the scene of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. on Feb 7 where they located two men shot outside a residence.

Williams had died as a result of his injuries while the other person suffered serious injuries.

Baugh was initially charged with murder back on March 2, 2021, but fled the area and was found at a residence in Hampton, Virginia in April of 2021, before being extradited back to New York State.

On October 12, 2022, Baugh took a plea deal and accepted the charge of Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. According to the assistant district attorney, Baugh was initially charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Baugh’s attorney plans to make the decision to file a notice of appeal to appeal the lack of an order of protection and restitution in the sentencing.