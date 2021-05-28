Elmira mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in daughter’s 2018 death

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Paris Am Driscoll has pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the 1st degree in connection to the March 24, 2018, death of her eight-year-old daughter Parije Em Sutton, according to Elmira Police.

At the time of the initial investigation, police said Parije’s death was caused by “blunt force trauma caused by another person.”

On October 31, 2019, a Chemung County Grand Jury voted to indict Driscoll on one count of Murder 2nd, one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide, and two counts of Manslaughter 1st. Driscoll was arrested on November 1, 2019, on a Chemung County Superior Court Warrant.

According to District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, Driscoll was convicted of criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the fourth degree on March 8, 2013. She was sentenced to five years probation and license suspension for six months. Driscoll violated her probation and was resentenced to one year incarceration and license suspension for six months.

The Chemung County Child Protective Services, Chemung County Child Advocacy Center, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations assisted Elmira Police during the investigation.