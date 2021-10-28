Elmira non-profit, Runway for a Cause presents check to Habitat for Humanity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After hosting their second annual fundraising fashion show, non-profit organization ‘Runway for a Cause’ presented the Chemung County Habitat for Humanity with a $6,500 check.

The co-founders, Emmi Saufley and Katrina Hardiman, started Runway for a Cause about two years ago to provide an outlet for local, creative artists to showcase their talent.

The fashion show took place earlier this month on October 2nd at the Arnot Mall.

Emily Barrett, executive director for the Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, said the organization has been rehabilitating homes and selling them to families at an affordable price. This money will be used towards these homes.

“It is just an amazing blessing,” said Barrett. “We just can’t say thank you enough to runway for the donation.”

Saufley explained how designers chose a charity last year. However, this year they wanted to see the impact of their fundraising money. So, they chose Habitat for Humanity.

Hardiman said their goal is to continue growing their non-profit.

“Hopefully we will be able to expand it throughout the coming years,” said Hardiman. “[We want] to continue doing our annual fundraiser and fashion show to help more of the aspiring models and talent in the community.”