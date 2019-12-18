Elmira Notre Dame gears up for 64th annual Golden Mass

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Teachers of Elmira Notre Dame High School paired up with their students today in an effort to make this year’s Golden Mass a success.

The Golden Mass tradition started when the school was established in 1955, and provides the Notre Dame community an opportunity to reflect upon the generosity of God and to share blessings with area families in need.

“One home room collects items like cereal, canned goods, hot cereal stuff like that and what we do is we collect them all and put them into different baskets, says high school senior, Erik Charnetski.”

Students say they work hard for this every year and say that this tradition means a lot to them.

Madeleine Wirth, high school senior, says, “I started here in seventh grade, but I’ve come here since I was younger to the golden mass with my siblings so I’ve watched it for a while now and it’s really just a special day.”

This year’s Golden Mass will be held in Elmira Notre Dame High School’s auditorium.