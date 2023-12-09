ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has announced another vehicle auction for residents to take part in this December.

The auction, containing 10 impounded vehicles in the EPD’s possession, began on Friday, Dec. 8, at 11:50 a.m. and will be active through Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, between 7:40 p.m. and 7:49 p.m. This auction contains a variety of vehicles including sedans, SUVs, a truck and a dirt bike.

The auction will take place online at Auctions International, a site that the EPD has used many times in the past for both vehicle and property auctions. If you would like to participate in the auction, visit the vehicle listings page on the auction site for rules, payment and vehicle details.