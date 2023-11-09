ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department announced the beginning of another vehicle auction for residents to take part in.

Police say that the auction is to get rid of a collection of vehicles that are in the EPD’s possession and will be live for around 13 days.

The auction started on Thursday, Nov. 9, with bidding beginning at 4 a.m., and is scheduled to end Nov. 22 at 8:25 p.m. For this auction, 11 vehicles are on display and can be bid on, ranging from sedans to SUVs and trucks.

Elmira PD has used Auctions Internation in the past for both auto and property auctions. If you’d like to take part in the auction, you can do so by going to the vehicle listings page on the auction site.