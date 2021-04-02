Elmira Police asking for public help to find missing Elmira teen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for your help to find Jariah Reeves.
Jariah is a missing 14-year-old child and was last seen on March 2nd, 2021 wearing a black puffy jacket, black and grey hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.
Jariah, missing from Elmira has black hair and brown eyes and is roughly 5’7 and weighing 120 lbs.
If you know the whereabouts of Jariah or have a tip to provide, please contact the EPD at (607) 737- 5626, the anonymous HALT line, or through their Facebook page.
The EPD’s post did say that Jariah may still be in the local area or she may travel to Steuben County, N.Y.