Elmira Police asks for residents help on parking in streets

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is asking residents of the City of Elmira to remove vehicles from parked positions on public streets and roadways. The two recent snowstorms have caused many vehicles to be snowed in and they are not being moved by owners. Due to this, the Department of Public Works is unable to clear roads of snow properly and efficiently.

Elmira Police Department reminds residents that the City of Elmira Ordinance 25-131-c/3 specifically states that “No vehicle, as defined and amended and adopted by the Vehicle and Traffic Law of New York State, shall be continuously parked on any street in the same location for more than 48 hours.”

The Police Department warns that any vehicle in violation of this ordinance is subject to the issuance of parking tickets. A vehicle may be impounded at the owner’s expense should it accrue three (3) 48-hour violation citations. Any vehicle parked on public roads grossly obstructing traffic at any time are subject to immediate removal.

The Elmira Police Department would also like to remind pedestrians to utilize sidewalks when traveling by foot in the City of Elmira. Pedestrians walking in the street/roadway should also be aware it is a requirement to walk facing traffic at the left shoulder of the roadway. This allows for better visibility to motorists and both are requirements by NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

