Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane announces retirement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – City of Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane tells 18 News that he will be retiring this month.

Kane has served with the Elmira Police Department since July 1996 and began his tenure as Chief in January 2016.

Kane has served numerous roles with the Elmria Police Department, including Traffic Bureau Investigator, Public Information Officer, Police Patrol Sergeant, Evidence and Identification Sergeant in the Detective Bureau, Sergeant and Commanding Officer of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), and Lieutenant. Kane has also served on the S.W.A.T. Team, the Honor Guard Team, and the Community Response Team.

In November of 2013, Kane was assigned as Acting Captain and Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau, and was promoted to Captain in 2014.

Kane graduated from Elmira Free Academy and Corning Community College prior to joining the Elmira Police Department.

Elmira City Manager Mike Collins and the Elmira City Council will decide on the department’s next chief.