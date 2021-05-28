Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane’s walkout celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After serving the city for 25 years, Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane walked out of the Elmira City Hall as a celebration for his retirement.

It was a rainy day, but it did not put a damper on the grand ceremony. Family, friends, and officers all gathered in front of the City Hall to congratulate Kane.

Kane served in a multitude of roles over his two-and-a-half decades with the department and shared how special the day was to him.

“I’ve thought of this day for many, many years and how it would go, but this is just incredible,” said Chief Kane. “I mean look at the weather. It is horrible and I can’t believe the number of people that came out to wish me farewell.”

For Kane, he appreciates his fellow officers and the people of Elmira for their support.

“It couldn’t mean more to me to shake the hands of all the officers that were here and know what they do for our community,” said Kane. “I just I don’t even know how to explain it at this point. It’s just it’s an incredible feeling. It makes me feel so satisfied.”

Kane said there is a lot to look forward to in the city of Elmira. While he is officially retiring from the Elmira Police Department, he will be starting a job at Elmira College in the near future.