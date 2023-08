ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is now using an online auction site to dispose of vehicles that are currently in their possession.

The Police Department is utilizing the online auction site, Auctions International, to conduct the auction of the vehicles. The auction began on Aug. 8 and will be active through Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

For more information, or to visit the auction, please visit the Auctions International website.

There are currently 19 vehicles available.