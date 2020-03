ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating a theft of tools from the construction project at the 100 block of Lake St.

The subject pictured entered the building, on two separate dates within the last week, and stole tools from the construction site.

EPD is seeking public assistance in identifying the subject pictured above who can be seen wearing a brown jacket and “Punisher” hat.

If you have any information please contact the Elmira Police Department.