Elmira Police Department responds to man driving across lawn to avoid school bus; driver issued traffic tickets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Oct. 16, the Elmira Police Department responded to the incident where a man drove across multiple lawns to avoid stopping for a school bus. Police have since issued the driver of the vehicle traffic tickets for the observed violations.

On Oct. 14, a man cut through a yard to avoid stopping for a school bus for the second time. One Elmira homeowner, whose lawn was driven across, is fed up and concerned for his handicapped daughter.

Tim Rolls, who lives on W. Church Street in Elmira, has caught the perpetrator on camera twice. Rolls said the handicap school bus takes longer and usually a line of traffic gathers behind it.

“About a month ago, a guy cut through the yard and went through two of my neighbors yards,” said Rolls.

On Oct. 14, the perpetrator did it again and Rolls confronted him.

“He didn’t have anything nice to say,” said Rolls. “I got the right license plate number and the police went and talked to him. They couldn’t get a good facial recognition off [of] my cameras, [so] they couldn’t get him for any of the violations.”

According to the New York State DMV, not only is this illegal, but vehicle operators can face serious fines and jail time.

First conviction – fine of $250-$400 and/or up to 30 days in jail

Second conviction within 3 years – fine of $600-$750 and/or up to 180 days in jail

Third conviction (or more) within 3 years – fine of $750-$1000 and/or up to 180 days in jail

*Five points will be added to the operator’s driving record for each conviction.

Rolls said he is concerned not only for his daughter, but other students in the area.

“There’s lots of people that get dropped off on Foster [Avenue] and on Church [Street],” said Rolls. “Little kids run down the street and are down the sidewalk. They’re not looking for cars coming up the sidewalk. That’s unusual. So, I just don’t want anybody to get hurt.”