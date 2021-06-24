Elmira Police Department’s Animal Control responding to reported dead dogs in Grove Street home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun. 24, Elmira Police Department’s Animal Control unit responded to an ongoing issue with a home at 112 Grove Street.

The neighbors said two women lived in the home for an extended period of time and did not take care of their property. Garbage piled up and a foul stench came from inside the home.

According the neighbors, Animal Control found two dogs inside the home that have been dead since October of last year. The dogs were allegedly locked inside of their cages.

The women allegedly work for the Chemung County Nursing Center in their dietary department. They were also allegedly raising a child inside of the home.

Elmira Code Enforcement have placed a violation notice on the home for it being an unsafe structure, unsafe equipment, and unfit for occupancy. It also states that “no person shall occupy placarded premises”.

18 News reached out to the Elmira Police Department and Code Enforcement, but have yet to hear back at this time.

This story will be updated as we find out more information.