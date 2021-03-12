Elmira Police identify body found in culvert, no signs of trauma

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have identified the body found in a culvert earlier this week as Marcus Jones, a 30-year-old from Elmira.

Police say a cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of trauma.

Additional tests are scheduled and an autopsy was conducted on Friday.

Police say Jones’ death appears to be “an isolated incident and there are no threats to the general public.”











Jones’s body was found around 3 p.m. near Newtown Creek on East Ave. in Elmira on Wednesday. Police removed his body around 6 p.m. and say he was there for at least one day.

Jones had been arrested at least two times since 2019, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.





Jones was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, on an outstanding Felony warrant for Violation of Probation issued by Chemung County Court on Aug. 5, 2019. Jones was already being held at the Chemung County Jail on unrelated charges.

Jones was also arrested on July 30, 2020 on two outstanding warrants issued by the Chemung County Court on March 10, 2020, for failure to pay restitution.