Elmira Police identify victim of Taylor Street homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have identified Ramonn Discoll, 29, as the victim of Monday’s fatal shooting on the 600 block of Taylor Street.

According to the department, officers responded to the house for a report of a gunshot victim around 2:30 a.m. Officers found a man shot inside the home, but despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

A 20-year-old female Elmira resident and her infant daughter were both present at the time of the shooting, however both escaped injury.

A vehicle was stolen from the residence at the time of the robbery and later recovered by officers on Alexander Place.

If anyone has any information related to this homicide, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.