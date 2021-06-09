Elmira Police investigating missing person case

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving an Elmira resident, 21-year-old Matthew A. Barber.

Elmira Police did not provide any other information regarding Barber’s disappearance and shared his picture on Facebook.

If you have any information please contact EPD at (607)737-5626, leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607)271-HALT, or contact them on Facebook referencing case 21-1185.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.