ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Chemung County has had a busy day, with multiple high-profile incidents occurring including an attempted murder, a homicide, and now another shooting with a victim injured.

The latest incident occurred around 3:30 am this morning on W. Miller Street in the City of Elmira, at Keefe’s Tavern. The initial report that Elmira Police was responding to was the report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived they located a victim in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Officers, along with Elmira Fire and Erway Ambulance personnel, administered medical care and transported the victim to Arnot Ogden Medical Center. The condition of the patient has not been released at this time.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the incident. According to the initial investigation, the victim and the shooter knew each other and this is not a random act of violence. At this time it appears that there were six (6) shots fired and only one victim. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

Elmira Police expect to release more information on this incident later today, and we will bring that to you as soon as it is made available, right here online and on-air during 18 News.