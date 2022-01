ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Despite single-digit temperatures, two Elmira Police officers helped a woman who ran out of gas at Dunkin Donuts.

According to viewer Allison Steele, the woman ran out of gas while at the Dunkin Donuts on 301 Madison Ave. EPD officers noticed the woman in need of help and pushed her vehicle to the nearest gas station.

Check out the video below: