ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police said the department has responded to at least four related reports of shots fired in the City in less than a week, one of which reportedly left one person injured and another that involved a 14-year-old boy.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, EPD responded to the 200 block of Franklin Street around 3:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers saw several people fleeing the area. Officers detained a 14-year-old boy who had a 9mm handgun, police said. Police also found evidence of the shooting, but no one was injured.

On Tuesday, August 9 around 3:30 a.m., EPD then responded to W. Hudson St. for an anonymous report of two gunshots. However, police said there were no signs of a shooting and no activity at the scene.

Later that morning, around 6:30 a.m., Elmira Police received a report of a gunshot victim at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Police said that the victim gave non-credible, conflicting information, but officers determined the shooting happened on Roe Ave near the hospital while the victim was driving a car.

Police said officers found the vehicle and evidence of the shooting, including a 9mm handgun. The victim then fled from the hospital, according to the news release from EPD.

Then around 11:15 p.m. on August 9, EPD responded to a report of gunshots on Cottage Place. Witnesses told police that multiple people in ski masks started shooting a house, but no one was injured.

Elmira Police said the investigations into the Franklin St., Roe Ave., and Cottage Pl. shootings are still ongoing. All four are believed to be related, and police believe the people involved know each other.

Anyone with information into any of the shootings is encouraged to contact Elmira Police at 607-737-5626, 607-271-HALT, or with an anonymous tip on the City of Elmira website.