Elmira Police respond to shots fired on the southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of W. Chemung Place early Friday morning.

Police tell 18 News officers responded around 12:25 a.m. and found multiple shell casings and two apartments that were struck. Police say two rounds were discovered within an interior wall and television of one of the apartments, but no injuries were reported.

Officers were unable to locate any witnesses to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 271-HALT.

