ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to at least three reports of shots fired in the City over the weekend that left at least one person injured.

On July 23 around 4:00 a.m., EPD responded to the 400 block of Linden Place for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and evidence of the shooting, according to the press release from EPD. The Department said two different caliber guns were used. One person reportedly went to Arnot Ogden Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to their leg and back as a result of the shooting.

Just over three hours later, around 7:20 a.m. on July 23, Elmira Police then responded to the 600 block of West Gray Street for another report of shots fired. Police said a house was hit by multiple bullets, but there were no injuries reported. EPD also said it doesn’t believe this shooting is related to the Linden Place incident.

The following evening, around 8:14 p.m. on July 24, Elmira Police received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Grand Central Avenue. Police said officers saw multiple vehicles fleeing the scene and witnesses provided little cooperation. Officers also found shell casings and evidence that a house had been hit and said that two different caliber guns were used.

All three weekend shootings are currently under investigation, Elmira Police said. Each involved people that knew each other and wasn’t a random act of violence, according to EPD.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact Elmira Police at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.