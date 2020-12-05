Elmira residents to support local shut down businesses

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
r m

FILE – In this Thursday, June 18, 2020, file photo, a closed sign hangs in the door of The Market, a long-time restaurant and food store located in Larimer Square, that has closed because of the new coronavirus, in downtown Denver. State governments are pushing for help from Congress to fix budget gaps caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdowns. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses in the orange zone have been shut down due to the pandemic.

Residents plan to support these local businesses by gathering today, December 5th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside on the street in front of Anne’s PanCakes.

Organizers are asking attendees to dress warmly, make sure masks are worn, and to social distance when possible.

Handmade signs and megaphones will be available for attendees to be active and support these local businesses.

There will be food available for purchase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now