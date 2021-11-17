Elmira residents warned of icy roads and bridges this winter

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter weather is now looming across Central New York, which could pose danger to Elmira residents as they try to cross bridges later this year.

Multiple bridges in the county are still under construction, most of which contain sidewalks. This leaves pedestrians crossing bridges that are more likely to be fully covered with ice as temperatures continue to drop below freezing. Some bridges with sidewalks, like the Lowman Crossover Bridge, have been experiencing delays and are not expected to be finished very soon.

“We haven’t been able to get our steel beams for the Lowman Crossover,” Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andrew Avery said. “They’ve been delayed numerous times and we’re looking to get a confirmed date for delivery on that. Then we’ll set the beams on whenever that is for the integral abutments and then we’ll have to shut down for the winter, start up again in spring and look to reopen a bridge in June.”

Other county and city bridges are expected to be finished by the end of the year. This includes the bridge on Pennsylvania Avenue over Bird Creek and the Lake Street Pedestrian Bridge in Elmira, which are both scheduled for completion on December 3, 2021. The Main Street Bridge in Elmira is scheduled to be complete by late December, depending on the weather.

As of now, officials are warning all residents to take extra precautions when crossing bridges this winter, especially in the early morning hours when temperatures are typically at their lowest.