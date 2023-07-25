ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City School District will provide students with all necessary school supplies and materials for the 2023-2024 school year in an effort to ensure access and promote academic success for all students.

According to the Elmira City School District, the school will be providing all students from Pre-K – 12 with all of the necessary school supplies and materials for the academic year, except backpacks.

The District claims that the use of bulk purchasing these necessary supplies would cost a fraction of what families would spend purchasing the supplies on their own.

If you represent a community agency that would like to support the families of Elmira by donating, please contact the District’s Business Office at 607-735-3054. The District expresses gratitude for the ongoing support from community agencies.