ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District has filed a notice of claim against Chemung County, saying the County failed to pay for more than $23,000 in school-related costs for a preschool student over the course of three years.

The claim, dated April 8, 2022, said that the parents of the student, living within the Elmira City School District, enrolled their child in a private pre-school education program to receive special education services. The document said the child was enrolled from 2018 to 2021.

ECSD claimed that per the ruling of an “Impartial Hearing Officer”, Chemung County was responsible for reimbursing the school district for all tuition and transportation costs, incidental expenses, and attorney fees for the student. The notice of claim said the total costs amounted to $23,276.80 plus attorney fees.

ECSD further claimed that in a letter from January 14, 2022, Chemung County rejected any responsibility to cover these costs. Chemung County Attorney Hider Hussain told 18 News that the County was never involved or named in the arbitration. Hussain also said that the expense submitted to the County was rejected on the grounds it was not filed in the permitted time frame.

The Elmira City School District is being represented by the Law Firm of Frank W. Miller, PLLC. 18 News will continue to follow any developments in this case. More details will be provided as they become available.

The full notice of claim can be read below: