ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A student from Elmira has been awarded a scholarship by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York for his service as a volunteer firefighter.

According to DKC News, Jack Vakiener, of Elmira, was awarded the 2023 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship for his volunteer service in the community. He received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 from Doug VanEtten, a member of the FASNY Board of Directors.

Vakiener is one of 25 students who were chosen for this scholarship.

These scholarships are awarded on the basis of the applicant’s volunteer service to their community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention and other projects. Additional criteria includes consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.