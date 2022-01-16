Elmira students injured after bus crash in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just after midnight on January 15, Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash including a charter bus.

Police found the charter bus disabled in the median of I-380 with 22 passengers on board plus the bus driver.

The bus was carrying students and adults from a school trip in Brooklyn, New York to Elmira.

Pennsylvania State Police report that only one individual on the bus was transported to the hospital for moderate injuries to her face, several others had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by PSP Stroudsburg.