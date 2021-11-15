Elmira teen arrested for child pornography

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested for obscenity and child pornography charges related to an incident last month.

JR Breese, 19, was arrested on the morning November 12 in Horseheads. New York State Police in Bath said the incident was first reported on October 29. Breese allegedly induced a person under 17 years old to engage in a sexual performance.

Breese was charged with Use of a Child under 17 in a Sexual Performance (a class-C felony).

According to the arrest report, Breese is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail to await CAP arraignment. The incident is pending investigation.

As defined by New York State law, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance is when someone “authorizes or induces a child less than seventeen years of age to engage in a sexual performance or being a parent, legal guardian or custodian of such child, he consents to the participation by such child in a sexual performance.”

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.