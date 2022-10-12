SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022.

Police are accusing Barnes of breaking into a residence in Southport and stealing a 2015 Dodge Journey, along with other property.

He is being charged with burglary in the second degree, a class c felony.

Barnes was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and was remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $30,000/$15,000 property bond. Barnes will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge.