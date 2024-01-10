ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — A teen girl from Elmira was reported missing from a Rochester group home.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Emily Merrick has been missing since Jan. 7, 2024. She ran away from her group home after having behavioral issues and may be traveling with a female companion.

Merrick was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red pajama pants. She could be staying in the Rochester area or traveling to Buffalo via bus.

A picture of Merrick can be seen below:

Anyone who sees Merrick should call 911 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.