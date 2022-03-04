Elmira teen sentenced for police chase with convicted father

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been sentenced following a police chase last fall during which she drove her father—a convicted felon at large—across state lines into Bradford County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Vanessa Troccia, 18, was sentenced to a term of probation for 12 months and was fined $500 for Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement (a second-degree misdemeanor). Troccia was arrested on November 12, 2021 after a high-speed chase from the City of Elmira all the way into Athens, Pa.

Troccia was in the car with her father, Courtney Cade, 33, a convicted felon who escaped from the Chemung County Court in October. He was at large for more than three weeks before he was caught by Pennsylvania State Police following the chase, according to the original criminal complaint.

On November 12, Sayre Police received reports that Elmira Police were pursuing a car and the individual inside was considered armed and dangerous.

The car was on I-86 and got off at the Waverly exit and headed south on State Route 220. Troccia, who was driving the car, continued through South Waverly at over 100 MPH, nearly hitting several other vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.

By this point, at least five departments were pursuing her, including New York State Police, Elmira Police, Athens Township Police, Sayre Borough Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s office.

After entering Athens Township, Troccia’s father jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran into the woods on Wolcott Hollow Road. Cade was later sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2020 home invasion.