ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira is bringing parkrun to the Lackawanna Rail Trail on Aug. 19.

The Lackawanna Trail parkrun will begin on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. to give residents of the Twin Tiers a new no-cost opportunity to stay active and engage with others in the community. This event will occur weekly through all seasons, at the same time and place, rain or shine.

Participants of this event will complete a flat, out-and-back 5K course along the Lackawanna Rail Trail from the start line south of Wegman’s parking lot to the turnaround point just beyond the restored Lackawanna rail bridge.

Walkers, runners, children, strollers and dogs on a leash are all encouraged to join the event in the spirit of building a healthier and more vibrant community. Volunteers are also welcome to assist in ensuring participant safety. Students and sports teams are welcome to participate and volunteer.

Registration for the event can be found on the parkrun website for free. Because this is a weekly event, participants only need to complete the registration once. Weekly results can be found on the same site after the conclusion of each event.

parkrun is an event founded in the United Kingdom that encourages a free, positive, welcoming and inclusive environment. The event has no time limit, no last place finisher and is free for everyone. The Lackawanna Rail Trail parkrun will be one of the first 70 in the U.S. and the first in New York State.

Participants will need to supply any hydration or other personal needs, and should be aware that the trail remains open to other users during the event.

For more information and directions regarding the Lackawanna Rail Trail parkrun, visit www.parkrun.us/lackawannarailtrail/.